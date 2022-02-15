House of the Week: Character-filled home

latest-news, house of the week, woolooware, property for sale, real estate, inspect now, Highland Property Agents, entertaining spaces

House of the Week Bed 5 | Bath 3| Car 2 Showcasing elegant soaring ceilings, designer finishes and a selection of entertaining spaces throughout, this character-filled home boasting modern luxury is truly a spectacular offering in the desirable suburb of Woolooware. Enjoy a designed home finished to the highest standards, equipped with five well-proportioned bedrooms plus a master with ensuite, balcony and walk-in robe. This residence offers the perfect space to both unwind and entertain, with a large decked entertaining area, solar heated in-ground pool and stunningly landscaped gardens, which includes a generous outdoor barbecue catering to all your culinary needs. Coaxing out your inner chef, delight in a gourmet kitchen with stunning stone benchtops and quality gas European appliances, offering the perfect accompaniment for those entertaining nights or relaxing evenings. The interiors are filled with stylish Oak timber flooring creating a space that exudes modern luxury. Keep warm in winter or cool down in the warmer months with ducted air-conditioning throughout and be at ease with the addition of a security intercom entry. Fitted with all you need, enjoy an easily accessible internal laundry, an array of quality storage spaces as well as a study nook, perfectly catering to your work from home needs. This coastal dream is positioned moments to quality schools, shops, transport options and Cronulla's famed and beautiful beaches, offering endless options for your down time.

