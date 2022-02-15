House of the Week: Dual occupancy possible

latest-news, property real estate, house of the week, monterey, caruana real estate, inspect now
House of the Week Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 2 Custom-designed for dual occupancy with two entirely self-contained levels and separate entrances, this beautiful home provides a relaxed big-family haven or a fantastic investor opportunity. Residing at lucky number 88 in a prized parkside setting, it's loaded with quality inclusions including double glazed windows, roller shutters and solar panels. The home features generous living areas with crisp low-maintenance finishes, two stylish kitchens displaying stone benchtops and dishwashers, air-conditioned bedrooms and an elegant north-facing entertainers' backyard. Each level offers charming outdoor spaces and private access, boasting tremendous flexibility for the remote worker. On the lower level is one bedroom with a huge spacious modern kitchen and own entrance plus near-level access - perfect for in-laws. The three-bedroom top floor layout has wardrobes and a delightful wraparound balcony. Enjoy the spacious and sparkling modern bathrooms with frameless glass showers. Entertain and relax in the lovely all-seasons rear patio with low-maintenance, landscaped grounds. Other features of this home include high ceilings, NBN connected and solar panels to virtually eliminate power bills. Also a lock-up garage with direct internal entry plus a convenient carport. Stroll to bay and beachfront, playground, primary school and childcare. A coveted lifestyle with Kogarah CBD, Rockdale Plaza, hospital and airport in easy reach.
