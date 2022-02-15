  1. Home
Dual occupancy possible

House of the Week: Dual occupancy possible

Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 2

  • 88 Barton Street, Monterey
  • Expressions of interest
  • AGENCY: Caruana Real Estate, 9588 6011
  • AGENT: Kathy Caruana, 0406 798 172
  • INSPECT: By appointment

Custom-designed for dual occupancy with two entirely self-contained levels and separate entrances, this beautiful home provides a relaxed big-family haven or a fantastic investor opportunity.

Residing at lucky number 88 in a prized parkside setting, it's loaded with quality inclusions including double glazed windows, roller shutters and solar panels.

The home features generous living areas with crisp low-maintenance finishes, two stylish kitchens displaying stone benchtops and dishwashers, air-conditioned bedrooms and an elegant north-facing entertainers' backyard.

Each level offers charming outdoor spaces and private access, boasting tremendous flexibility for the remote worker.

On the lower level is one bedroom with a huge spacious modern kitchen and own entrance plus near-level access - perfect for in-laws.

The three-bedroom top floor layout has wardrobes and a delightful wraparound balcony.

Enjoy the spacious and sparkling modern bathrooms with frameless glass showers.

Entertain and relax in the lovely all-seasons rear patio with low-maintenance, landscaped grounds.

Other features of this home include high ceilings, NBN connected and solar panels to virtually eliminate power bills.

Also a lock-up garage with direct internal entry plus a convenient carport.

Stroll to bay and beachfront, playground, primary school and childcare.

A coveted lifestyle with Kogarah CBD, Rockdale Plaza, hospital and airport in easy reach.