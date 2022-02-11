Critical shortage in aged care workers

community, tafe nsw aged care

TAFE NSW is partnering with major aged care providers in Sydney to train a new generation of workers amid a demand for skilled staff within the sector. In mid-2021, a report by the Committee for Economic Development of Australia found that 400,000 new workers would be needed by 2050 to meet the demand for aged care services. For those contemplating a new career or lifestyle change, an aged care traineeship can offer a pathway into full-time employment in just 12 months with the completion of a nationally recognised Certificate III in Individual Support (Ageing) with TAFE NSW. Chief Executive of peak industry body ACSA (Aged & Community Services Australia) Paul Sadler said many services were struggling to employ the workers they need to take on new clients. "Vocational education plays an essential role in addressing growing demand for aged care workers," he said. Major aged care providers including BaptistCare are offering traineeships in partnership with TAFE NSW across their state-wide operations in a bid to attract more staff. Sydney BaptistCare trainee and mother-of-five Rachel Murphy, 43, said the traineeship provided the flexibility to upskill professionally around family commitments. "Working in aged care is so rewarding, and after working in the industry for some time, I wanted to get a qualification. I have a family and a house, so being able to work and study at the same time was important for me," Ms Murphy said. "Doing a traineeship, you're able to put into practice what you're learning at TAFE NSW. I need to be doing the practical task to learn it correctly, so on-the-job learning suits me and is far more beneficial than sitting in a classroom." TAFE NSW aged care teacher Tanya Ziermann said the sector offered the rare combination of job satisfaction and security. "It's a wonderful profession for compassionate people who want a new start or a career in which there is more flexibility to choose your hours," Ms Ziermann said. "When you work in aged care you are making a real difference by helping someone retain dignity as they age. It's very rewarding to help care for someone in those years and it is definitely more than just a job."

