Scott Morrison was able to forget his horror fortnight for a short while by dropping into a soggy Port Hacking Little Athletics Centre meet in his electorate of Cook on Saturday. Young athletes gave the Prime Minister an enthusiastic welcome, contrasting with the recent succession of attacks on his character and political setbacks. Mr Morrison posed for "selfies", jumped on the BBQ during a rain break and presented certificates to the athletes. The Prime Minister wasn't the only special guest at the COVID-delayed official launch of the centre's 2021-22 season. George "Ferocious" Kambosos, the world unified lightweight boxing champion, was also present with his son Leonidas. NSW Attorney-General and Cronulla MP Mark Speakman and Sutherland Shire mayor Carmelo Pesce also attended the event. "A fun morning outdoors at the Port Hacking Little Athletics in my wonderful electorate of Cook today," Mr Morrison posted on Facebook. "Always great to be back in my local community. Events like these highlight the best of Australia with families and communities coming together. It's where the heart of aspiration is all around the country. "A few torrential downpours didn't dim the kids' enthusiasm. Well done to all those who were recognised today for breaking records this season and also to those who achieved personal bests. Port Hacking Little Athletics Centre thanked the three politicians for "their continuous support of our centre and talented athletes" and the boxing champion "for coming to speak to our athletes and inspire the young generation to follow their dreams and achieve success just like he did". Kambosos tweeted a photo with the words, "Family first! My son, future champ Leonidas and myself this morning as guests alongside the Prime Minister to open the 2022 season for the Port Hacking athletics club. Great to spend time with all the young kids in the community who I'm sure will be future Olympian's for Aus".

