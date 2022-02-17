community, the family co charity golf day

A charity golf day is about to swing into action, with hosts The Family Co hoping to exceed last year's fundraiser that supported families in need. The event at Sharks Kareela on March 18 will see golfers unite for a common cause. In 2021, a total of $25,000 was raised to fund a part-time caseworker to respond to the increased demand for family assistance and domestic violence support. The Family Co helped more than 16,000 families in Sutherland Shire last year, providing practical and emotional support in managing challenging situations in parenting and relationships. It offers education, connections, information, advocacy and referrals, and identifies emerging issues in the community, using trauma informed programs to empower parents and children. On average about 400 families from St George and Sutherland Shire call police each month to break up a domestic violence incident. Once the immediate threat has subsided, police refer many of the women impacted by these incidents to the Southern Sydney Women's Domestic Violence Court Advocacy Service, which is delivered by The Family Co. Most of those families receive outbound support from its team, which connects them to caseworkers, offers court assistance, safe housing and ongoing therapeutic support. The Family Co also helps with child development, parenting skills, isolation and practical and emotional support for new parents, or those facing trauma or disadvantage. Last year's major sponsor Aliro Group, a property development, investment and funds management group, who are leading the redevelopment of the former Toyota site at Caringbah through their TripleTwoNine project, return as a major event sponsor. Register interest as a player or sponsor.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cmVmMQsbi2AtDjEpmZLhes/92c5be83-e75f-4731-a4c4-39368c7784e7.jpg/r0_320_7147_4358_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg