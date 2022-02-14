A little love on the wall just in time for Valentine's Day

community, st george hospital little hearts club

Love is all around at St George Hospital this month. Born on February 13, baby Emmelia Smaraydi Tsakalakis was all wrapped up in a love bubble just in time for the hospital's unveiling of its Little Hearts Club. Her mother Angela Makris and father Dimitris were among the new parents who had their daughter's name etched on the wall for the launch of a new fundraiser. A silver heart engraved with Emmelia's name has been placed on the hospital's new baby wall to commemorate her birth. Divisional Director Women's and Children's Health, Lorena Matthews, said this was an opportunity for families to treasure a lifelong memory. "The birth of a baby is such a special and precious moment in time for families," she said. "By celebrating in this way, families will be helping to raise funds for the Women's and Children's Health Service at the hospital so that we can continue to build on the wonderful care provided to our mothers and their babies." Hearts are also available for babies previously born at the hospital. Purchase a heart

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cmVmMQsbi2AtDjEpmZLhes/4fa22f33-e585-471d-a9d9-6d9941d6f18f.jpg/r0_71_2048_1228_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg