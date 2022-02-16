Grand entertainer in Alfords Point
Prestige Property
Bed 5 | Bath 3 | Car 4
- 2 Lomandra Place, Alfords Point
- Contact agent for price
- AGENCY: Ray White Sutherland Shire, 9099 1128
- AGENTS: Matt Debreczeni, 0407 204 599 or Megan Lawrence, 0403 603 677
- INSPECT: By appointment
This dual level full brick contemporary residence provides the ultimate entertaining lifestyle with a versatile floor plan, quality finishes and stunning outlook.
Offering the total package with fantastic indoor and outdoor living options and positioned on a sought after street.
The home enjoys a functional floor plan ideal for year-round entertainment including a luxurious cinema media room.
Conveniently positioned in a quiet neighbourhood with a stunning tranquil outlook.
From the moment the front door opens this luxurious residence makes an immediate impression on entry with the grand foyer showcasing stunning soaring ceilings and a dramatic central staircase.
MORE GALLERIES
Offering generous proportions throughout featuring a selection of living areas, an elegant formal lounge and dining, large family room, rumpus room and a deluxe open plan kitchen with granite benchtops and stainless steel appliances.
Five spacious bedrooms, four with built-in robes, master bedroom with spa ensuite and balcony with a stunning outlook.
The outdoors features a large sparkling in-ground pool with spa, poolside covered entertaining area plus level grass yard. There's also an expansive four car, remote-controlled garage plus additional driveway and off street parking.
Providing effortless comfort across the two levels, this stylish and functional design offers polished presentation with a finish you would expect from your next forever home.