Grand entertainer

latest-news, sydney property house for sale, alfords point, 2 Lomandra Place, Ray white sutherland shire

Prestige Property Bed 5 | Bath 3 | Car 4 This dual level full brick contemporary residence provides the ultimate entertaining lifestyle with a versatile floor plan, quality finishes and stunning outlook. Offering the total package with fantastic indoor and outdoor living options and positioned on a sought after street. The home enjoys a functional floor plan ideal for year-round entertainment including a luxurious cinema media room. Conveniently positioned in a quiet neighbourhood with a stunning tranquil outlook. From the moment the front door opens this luxurious residence makes an immediate impression on entry with the grand foyer showcasing stunning soaring ceilings and a dramatic central staircase. Offering generous proportions throughout featuring a selection of living areas, an elegant formal lounge and dining, large family room, rumpus room and a deluxe open plan kitchen with granite benchtops and stainless steel appliances. Five spacious bedrooms, four with built-in robes, master bedroom with spa ensuite and balcony with a stunning outlook. The outdoors features a large sparkling in-ground pool with spa, poolside covered entertaining area plus level grass yard. There's also an expansive four car, remote-controlled garage plus additional driveway and off street parking. Providing effortless comfort across the two levels, this stylish and functional design offers polished presentation with a finish you would expect from your next forever home.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aub7crb7cF7c4pfEdTAX3a/79cc2636-4b54-43a0-b06f-1c51804c0d3e.jpg/r10_245_4713_2902_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg