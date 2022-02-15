community,

The grand finale of Georges River Council's month-long In Good Taste Festival takes place this Friday when three chefs from Sydney cooking school, Victor's Food, cook up a storm, showcasing their diverse cultures and culinary flair. On the menu will be demonstrations of cooking prawn masala (to be held at 5pm), lamb loin with lemon thyme and ricotta (7.10pm), Spanish tapas (8pm), and Chinese crab and prawn pot stickers (9pm). The cooking demonstrations will be just one aspect of the fun, as there will belight displays, food trucks, a pop-up bar by Archie Rose Distilling Co, and roving entertainment Georges River Council's In Good Taste festival is funded by the NSW Government's The Festival of Place and sponsored by SBS. The In Good Taste Night Market will be held on Friday, February 18 from 4pm to 10pm on the corner MacMahon Street and Forest Road, Hurstville. The event is free. All events will adhere to the NSW Public Health Orders. For further information, contact Customer Services on (02) 9330 6400.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3U96Ckn8G8R9iyYbnQvJY3/009e7c45-700d-4777-a22e-f21b83db780f.jpg/r2_55_1067_657_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Grand finale of the In Good Taste Festival at Hurstville