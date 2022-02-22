House of the Week: Sweeping water views

latest-news, property, Taren Point, real estate, McGrath Cronulla, auction, inspect now, peninsula setting, Georges River

House of the Week Bed 5 | Bath 4 | Car 2 Gazing out over the boat studded waters of the picturesque Georges River, this family home provides a high level of premium quality and contemporary comfort over three spacious and well appointed levels. Well designed and boasting an impressive 338sqm of internal living space, it includes an open plan living and dining area to the entertaining terrace with sweeping views, as well as a separate family living room and lower level rumpus/games room. There is a well appointed kitchen equipped with quality integrated appliances and a gas cooktop, while outdoors features an undercover entertaining area that overlooks the in-ground swimming pool and secure low maintenance backyard. Four generously scaled bedrooms have wardrobes, including the master bedroom which also has an ensuite complete with parents' retreat and a private balcony. Additional inclusions comprise of a home office or fifth bedroom option, as well as four immaculately maintained bathrooms, all of which are fitted with quality inclusions. Complete with a store room plus a double lock-up garage with additional storage space, the property has a premier peninsula setting opposite Taren Point Reserve. The home is within a short walk of Hawkesbury River Boat Ramp. A choice of local schools, child-friendly parks and public transport are all within minutes, while Miranda Westfield and Cronulla's beaches are both just a short drive away.

