Entries close soon for Oatley Flora and Fauna Society's photo competition showcasing the local biodiversity of Georges River. Oatley Flora and Fauna Society (OFF) with support of Nature NSW (NCC) will hold the exhibition of competition entries at Dragon's Lair Gallery, Hurstville Museum and Gallery, May/June 2022. Through the exhibition, OFF is seeking to highlight the biodiversity of the local bushland with its beautiful and unusual plants and animals. Under the competition guidelines photographs should highlight the diversity of subjects, especially the unusual and overlooked. Dynamic images are preferred over static portraits and they should be from the Georges River LGA and immediate neighbourhood. Entries should include brief context notes on locality and the story behind the image. Sharply focused high resolution images needed for final selection. Copyright will remain with the photographer but OFF may need a release for a few images to promote the exhibition in advance. Photos can be framed/mounted by photographer or OFF can arrange framing in a specific size. OFF will also consider short videos of wildlife active in their habitat to complement the printed images. Submit initial expressions of interest with low res photo/s and/or outline of potential videos to: oatleyff@gmail.com by 21 February. For further enquiries and more information please email: oatleyff@gmail.com or phone Kim Wagstaff 0437 791 988.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3U96Ckn8G8R9iyYbnQvJY3/0de4c53c-2307-49e1-91a9-73306746bcaf.jpg/r3_122_1168_780_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Photo competition to showcase the biodiversity of Georges River