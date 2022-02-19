community, Oatley 101 Society of Artists 21st annual members' art exhibition

With nature's seaside backdrop by the Georges River Sailing Club, a group of artists have drawn inspiration from their surrounds. The Oatley 101 Society of Artists will showcase their completed works at their 21st annual members' art exhibition. Held at the auditorium at St George Maso's Club at Mortdale, which is an event sponsor, the free exhibition is on from March 11-13. A mix of traditional and contemporary styles in watercolour, oil, acrylic and mixed media will be on display. MP David Coleman will open the event on March 10 with refreshments served from 7pm, followed by the presentation of art awards at 7.30pm. Awards include best in show, oil, watercolour and people's choice categories. Well-known artist, Dario Falzon, will judge. PRD Nationwide, Winsor and Newton and Liquitex are also sponsoring the event.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cmVmMQsbi2AtDjEpmZLhes/4f72fdf6-13ed-493d-b7c8-23060dc8c229.jpg/r0_173_2000_1303_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

WHAT'S ON Latest art show offering from Oatley 101 Society of Artists 21st annual members' art exhibition Eva Kolimar