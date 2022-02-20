community, solastalgia hazelhurst gallery

Four women have created a collection of work that echoes each of their personal reflections on the natural world. Each artist's grief and frustration is symbolised in the face of climate change and its effects on the environment. Solastalgia, their new exhibition at the Hazelhurst Gallery, Gymea, brings together these contemporary Australian female artists. Through painting, sculpture, drawing, textiles and photography, they explore 'environmental grief' and loss. Environmental philosopher Glen Albrecht first used the word 'solastalgia' in 2018. He described it as "the pain or distress caused by the ongoing loss of solace and the sense of desolation connected to the present state of one's home and territory." Rachel Honnery, Carol Hudson, Jo Mellor and Katya Petetskaya have united to give artistic expression to the notion of powerlessness felt when one's environment changes. Ms Honnery's artwork explores the parallels between the damage on her body from an autoimmune disease and the damage inflicted on forests. Her hanging sculptures consists of crocheted yarn, wax, charcoal, and a series of self-portraits. Ms Hudson delves into humanity and nature with her totemic ceramics, a subtle critique of perpetuating environmental exploitation. Her drawings reflect a loss of a changing world. Rural environmental degradation as a result of drought mining and poor management of water is examined by Ms Mellor. Her textile work includes digital print on linen and hand-stitched thread, reflecting environmental decay. Ms Petetskaya's paintings feature surreal landscapes, encouraging its viewer to imagine alternate and optimistic futures that exist beyond the confines of environmental degeneration. The artists will discuss their works from 2pm-3pm on March 20. The exhibition is on from March 18-29.

