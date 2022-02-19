latest-news,

NSW Police have charged two men after seizing six vehicles, a firearm, $83,000 cash and $1.6 million worth of cocaine and 'ice', following an investigation into the supply of prohibited drugs across Sydney. The investigation saw searches of properties in Belmore, Carlton, Peakhurst, Sans Souci Monterey. In November last year, detectives attached to the Central Metropolitan South Region Enforcement Squad (RES), established Strike Force Kara to investigate and target the supply of prohibited drugs within the Greater Sydney region. Following extensive investigations, officers arrested a 28-year-old man outside a unit complex at Belmore about 2.20pm on Wednesday (16 January 2022). In a subsequent search of the man and his belongings, officers seized more than 1kg of cocaine, with an estimated potential street value of $360,000. He was taken to Campsie Police Station. A short time later, officers executed five search warrants at properties at Belmore, Carlton and Peakhurst. Strike Force Kara investigators were assisted throughout the operation by the South West and Central Metropolitan Region Operations Support Group (OSG), as well as officers attached to St George and Campsie Police Area Commands. When officers entered a unit at Belmore, a 36-year-old man allegedly attempted to flee the property by jumping over a balcony. He was arrested following a brief foot pursuit and taken to Campsie Police Station. During the searches, officers seized $76,000 cash, a money counter, an electronic stun device, an extendable baton, designer watches and electronic devices. Officers also seized 2.2kg of cocaine with an estimated potential street value of $880,000, as well as six vehicles, including a white Toyota Rav 4 and a Ford Raptor utility. In a search of the Toyota, police seized 443g of methylamphetamine (ice), a pistol, ammunition and a mobile phone. The estimated potential street value of the 'ice' seized is nearly $400,000. In a search of the Ford, officers seized a flick knife, extendable baton and a mobile phone. Both men were charged with supply prohibited drug (large commercial quantity), knowingly deal with proceeds of crime and possess or use a prohibited weapon without permit. The men were refused bail and appeared at Bankstown Local Court the same day, where they were both formally refused bail to reappear at the same court on Wednesday 14 April 2022. As part of ongoing inquiries, police executed a further three search warrants at homes at Sans Souci, Monterey and Koonawarra on Thursday (17 February 2022). During the searches, officers seized a further $7,000 cash, two gel blaster firearms, a prohibited knife, ammunition, cannabis, prescription medication and electronic devices. Investigations under Strike Force Kara are continuing, and further charges are expected to be laid. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3U96Ckn8G8R9iyYbnQvJY3/b0245aea-2370-41f0-b0c3-ea3095b30565.JPG/r0_365_1043_954_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

$1.6 million in drugs seized and St George properties searched in ongoing police investigation