Student takes on uni with his eyes on the prize

Noah Stanton, 18, of Loftus, is legally blind, but that has not stopped him from pursuing his career dreams. He is starting university in 2022, with the aim of becoming an occupational therapist, and giving back to others in need. The new tertiary student has a condition called cone rod dystrophy and high myopia. His lived experience with a disability is driving an ambitious goal. Mr Stanton, a former student of The Jannali High School, is studying at Australian Catholic University's Strathfield campus. "I'm starting a Bachelor of Social Work and then after a year my goal is to transfer to study occupational therapy," he said. "I know what it's like to need help and how much it sucks not to get it, so I want to be able to help people when they need it. That's my motivation. Helping him succeed is a Vision Australia Further Education Bursary, which enables him to use different assistive technology including a laptop, talking tape measure and smartphone. "The bursary will definitely make life a bit easier. I'm looking forward to uni, but I was a little bit worried about being able to see content and also navigate campus," he said. "The laptop means I'll be able to access lectures online and the phone lets me record practical demonstrations. "Low light really effects my vision and I often use a torch to help me navigate, so a Sunu Band will be really good in helping me find my way around campus."

