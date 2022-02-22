latest-news,

Limited services are running in Sydney today (Tuesday) after the state government shut down the entire system yesterday. Reduced services were due to resume at 5am on the Sydney Trains network and will run at a minimum 30 minute frequency throughout the day. Transport Minister David Elliott said some commuters may experience a service every 15 minutes, but journey times will be longer as trains are required to stop at more stations. "These limited services are there to support essential workers and commuters who have no other options to get to where they need to go," he said in a statement on Monday night. To supplement the limited train timetable, 150 rail replacement bus services will also operate along major rail corridors. Two pop-up commuter car parks will be open at Moore Park and Rosehill Gardens, providing park and walk options for transport customers using other modes to get into the major centres. The government and rail union failed to reach agreement on their industrial dispute at a Fair Work Commission hearing on Monday, and the talks have been adjourned until Wednesday. The Rail, Tram and Bus Union said in a statement on Monday nigh the government had "finally backed down on its outrageous rail shutdown today, agreeing to allow rail workers to continue to drive trains tomorrow". Union secretary Alex Claassens welcomed the decision. "The RTBU and the NSW Government have been talks today, attempting to reach an agreement that would allow trains to run while also allowing workers to exercise their right to take action over the government's refusal to agree to their basic safety, privatisation and hygiene asks," he said. "Today's rail shutdown was a huge dummy spit by the NSW Government, supported by their federal counterparts. It's good to see they've now agreed to let the trains run again. "We have said all along that the NSW Government could run services with our bans in place, and we are pleased that they have finally listened. Services may be disjointed, but at least there will be trains moving again." Mr Claassens said rail workers would now "go back to taking the protected industrial action we'd planned - action that really only transport management will notice, not commuters". Mr Claassens said key sticking points in enterprise agreement negotiations were:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/m9vLL79wG9rkYqcLgNT6gJ/e33e55b5-43af-4608-9268-fc938bcddd6f.jpg/r8_370_3256_2205_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg