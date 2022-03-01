House of the Week: A peaceful outlook

latest-news, Grays Point, stunning views, property, real estate, auction, inspect now, spacious home for sale

House of the Week Bed 4 | Bath 3 | Car 2 With its private position and versatile layout, this residence offers numerous creative possibilities, as well as superb views over The North West Arm. This property is as family-friendly as it gets with a desirable location only moments to transport, schools and the Royal National Park. Well designed to make the most of the incredible natural light and water views of the North West Arm - a view you won't get tired of and you'll feel surrounded by nature. With a very generous land size of 2,055sqm, the side access is ideal for storage and off-street parking and there is endless potential for a granny flat, pool or large shed - subject to council approval. Multiple living areas, a versatile floorplan with four bedrooms and space for a potential fifth bedroom so plenty of room for the whole family. The master has views, an ensuite and walk-in wardrobe while there are three bathrooms with heated floors and plenty of storage throughout. Other features of this impressive home include high ceilings with ducted air-conditioning, intercom and an oversized double car garage. Also a lovely level grassed area, offering privacy and space for any growing family. Don't delay, but contact Adam Sharp from Pulse Property Agents to find out more information and make an appointment to inspect this treasure. A tree-change yet close to everything.

