Immaculate sanctuary

Prestige Property Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 2 Perfectly positioned in a quiet family friendly cul-de-sac in the highly sought-after suburb of Gymea Bay, this extraordinary home provides everything that growing and established families require. Enjoying peaceful and tranquil surrounds, this residence sits on a 600sqm block. Bright interiors and spacious open plan design, flaunting a sense of light, generous proportions and stylish interiors. The home has an expansive family living area drenched with natural light and stylish interiors. The second living space/dining room has a glass sliding door for seamless access to the backyard and an alfresco entertaining area. An ultra-modern galley style kitchen features an abundance of storage, sleek marble benchtops and premium stainless-steel appliances. Four generously proportioned bedrooms while the master suite displays a walk-through robe and fully renovated contemporary ensuite. The main bathroom presents a shower, bath and separate toilet and there is also a large functional laundry. Showcasing a relaxing atmosphere by taking advantage of the verdant landscape as it encompasses the extensive backyard and the covered alfresco dining area, creating the optimal space for entertaining and building memorable moments with your loved ones. The convenient location of this incredible property is undeniable, ideally located within minutes to quality schools, local shops and is just a short drive to all the Shire has to offer.

