A medical centre in Gymea Shopping Village has received development consent to expand into part of what was an organic foods cafe. Gymea Bay Road Family Practice will add four new consulting rooms, nurse's room and reception, with improved access. The medical centre has a narrow entrance, consisting of double doors, from the shopping strip, while the adjoining cafe space is much larger. The Shack Organic Market Cafe operated from the premises until its closure last year. The development application (DA), lodged by Dr William Tierney, sought to increase the size of the medical centre and decrease the size of the food and drink premises. The DA said the works would occur within the existing property and, while the cafe would become smaller, a new toilet and doorway would be installed. "The operational management of the café / restaurant will remain as approved (including hours of operation)," the DA said. Approval for the project comes as Sutherland Shire Council continues to assess another medical centre proposal 100 metres away on the other side of Gymea Bay Road. In 2021, Qualitas Health, the Australian subsidiary of a multinational company, which has more than a dozen similar centres across Sydney, acquired the 60-year-old Gymea Medical Practice at the corner of Kingsway and Chapman Street, with plans to relocate to the former Commonwealth bank building. If the company's plans are approved, there will be 10 consulting rooms in the two-storey building, with provision for 10 GPs, two nurses, a practice manager and three reception staff. Proposed hours of operation are 7am to 9pm Monday to Friday and 8am to 6pm on Saturday and Sunday.

