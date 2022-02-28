community, georges river council

Georges River Council's inaugural three-day street art festival that was held at Kogarah in June 2021, has been shortlisted for the 2021 Australian Street Art Awards' Best Street Art Festival or Event category. A showcase of large-scale installations and small, detailed artworks, was an explosion of art experiences and immersive activities through performance, sound, light, and colour. The festival challenged and pushed the boundaries of art, breaking free of the traditional gallery space and spilling onto the streets. "We're delighted to be named as having one of the best public art experiences in the nation. This was an important event for us, not only to bring our community together again in a safe way, but also to support the local businesses and industries impacted by the pandemic," Mayor Nick Katris said. "Featuring more than 30 local and interstate artists, the event supported multiple event logistics companies and delivered millions of dollars' worth of recognition and exposure to the NSW arts and entertainment sector." "We love how the development of this Georges River Council-initiated festival was driven by a strong community focus. This grassroots aspect made it a distinctive event experience that showcased visual art and performance art in a rare combination," the judges said of the festival. Established in 2018, the Australian Street Art Awards recognise destinations, such as the Georges River local government area, that are using outdoor art to attract visitors, boost their economy and engage their community. "Being shortlisted in the Awards further cements this southern Sydney area's reputation as an aspirational destination for everyone who loves to discover visually stunning experiences," Awards Director Liz Rivers said. The winners for the Australian Street Art Awards categories will be announced on March 4.

