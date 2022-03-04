community, the point preschool, tafe nsw

A love of working with children was a natural step for Oatley mother-of-three Eleanor Chidiac. At 45 years of age, she took the leap into a career change, and has not looked back. Mrs Chidiac is among the next batch of graduates who are helping the early childhood industry meet the demand for more educators. She studied a Certificate for Diploma in Early Childhood Education and Care at TAFE NSW Loftus, and works part-time at The Point Preschool, Oyster Bay. The nation's peak non-profit childcare body stated that TAFE NSW would play a critical role in training the next generation of early childhood educators, as demand for skilled workers in the Sydney Region grows. It comes as new data from Deloitte Access Economics revealed early childhood educators would be one of Sydney's fastest growing professions in the coming years, expected to grow by 19.5 per cent by 2024-25. Mrs Chidiac said she knew there was a demand for childcare workers, so she went to the TAFE information session, and didn't look back. "I was aware of the shortage, but for me I just love working with children and families," she said. "I took my time and studied over two and a half years - it was a very flexible style. "The teachers have extensive knowledge. Also having children gave me experience - understanding behaviour and having empathy." Mrs Chidiac previously worked for the council and has a particular interest in environmental sustainability. This has translated into a passion for educating children about the importance of caring for their natural surroundings. "The Point Preschool is big on sustainability. We have a frog pond, and we take children for bushwalks," she said. "I enjoy seeing how curious they are." TAFE NSW offers a Certificate III, Diploma, and Bachelor of Early Childhood Education and Care, which incorporate traineeships and real-world experience in early childhood facilities so students can put their training into practice.

