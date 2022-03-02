Elegant masterpiece

latest-news, menai, 5 Cremin Place, Ray white Sutherland Shire, House for sale, Sydney property

Prestige Property Bed 5 | Bath 4 | Car 2 Presenting exclusive elegance offering a luxurious lifestyle complemented by custom quality finishes throughout. This magnificent residence provides the ultimate in family luxury, grand scale living and entertainment excellence. A state-of-the-art gourmet kitchen with top-of-the-range stainless steel appliances, featuring a breakfast bar and butler's pantry. Showcasing a sumptuous formal lounge, warmed in the winter months by a gas fireplace. The adjoining formal dining room allows seating for up to 10 people or more. Family excellence continues with the four oversized upper level bedrooms, all of which are appointed with walk-in wardrobes, while the lower ground fifth bedroom includes a built-in wardrobe. The palatial master features two walk-in wardrobes and a deluxe mosaic tiled ensuite, opening to a private sunlit terrace. This home has an in ground horizon mineral swimming pool with pool storage underneath. Alfresco entertaining area with built-in barbecue and kitchen, outdoor ceiling fan and heater. Ducted cooling throughout, solar panels, mezzanine storage, alarm integrated and video intercom. Double automatic garage with internal access and additional off street parking. Nestled within Menai's newest estate, all conveniently located close to local schools, shops and transport. One of the finest homes in the area that has come to market, an absolute masterpiece.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aub7crb7cF7c4pfEdTAX3a/c65d368a-52db-4bdb-b424-0d3c1c7b64de.jpg/r10_245_4713_2902_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg