Immaculate family home in Hurstville Grove

House of the Week

Bed 3 | Bath 2 | Car 2

Brimming with endless potential, this well presented and much loved single level brick home features modern simplicity and sun-filled partially updated interiors throughout.

Enjoying an array of spacious formal and informal living spaces, it is perfectly suited for family living.

There is a well appointed gourmet stone kitchen with stainless steel appliances and gas cooking, while outdoors features a private sun drenched west facing level rear yard and undercover alfresco living area ideal for year round entertaining.

Three generously scaled bedrooms each have built-in wardrobes, while the master suite boasts a private ensuite and walk-in wardrobe.

The main complete bathroom is fully tiled with a separate toilet and bath.

Additional inclusions comprise of oversized undercover parking for two vehicles, private manicured lawns and gardens and an ornate wood fireplace.

The home is set within a highly sought enclave, located only moments to local schools, shops, transport, parks, waterways and is in close proximity to Oatley Village and the Hurstville CBD/Westfield.

This is a lovely home where you and your family can make many wonderful memories together, so don't miss the opportunity to make it yours!

For further details and/or to arrange an inspection please call Jon, Glenn and the team at Brookes Partners Real Estate on 9544 5555.