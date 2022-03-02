Immaculate family home in Hurstville Grove
House of the Week
Bed 3 | Bath 2 | Car 2
- 135 Lansdowne Street, Hurstville Grove
- For sale
- AGENCY: Brookes Partners Real Estate, 9546 8666
- AGENT: Jon Brookes, 0416 069 169
- INSPECT: By appointment
Brimming with endless potential, this well presented and much loved single level brick home features modern simplicity and sun-filled partially updated interiors throughout.
Enjoying an array of spacious formal and informal living spaces, it is perfectly suited for family living.
There is a well appointed gourmet stone kitchen with stainless steel appliances and gas cooking, while outdoors features a private sun drenched west facing level rear yard and undercover alfresco living area ideal for year round entertaining.
Three generously scaled bedrooms each have built-in wardrobes, while the master suite boasts a private ensuite and walk-in wardrobe.
The main complete bathroom is fully tiled with a separate toilet and bath.
Additional inclusions comprise of oversized undercover parking for two vehicles, private manicured lawns and gardens and an ornate wood fireplace.
The home is set within a highly sought enclave, located only moments to local schools, shops, transport, parks, waterways and is in close proximity to Oatley Village and the Hurstville CBD/Westfield.
This is a lovely home where you and your family can make many wonderful memories together, so don't miss the opportunity to make it yours!
For further details and/or to arrange an inspection please call Jon, Glenn and the team at Brookes Partners Real Estate on 9544 5555.