Two talented filmmakers from St George and Sutherland Shire have scooped up awards in the 7th annual Smartfone Flick Fest. Screened in February at Sydney's Chauvel Cinema and the Actors Centre Australia, the films showcased rising talent from Australians in the entertainment industry. Already a festival veteran from previous years in junior categories, Sandringham's Kara Rose, 17, won Best Female Creative and the inaugural First Nations Award for her entry 'eight minutes and 40 seconds'. Her award includes valuable mentoring from Stan Grant, Wayne Blair and Jon Bell. Caringbah's Narelle Nash won runner-up and the new Community and Diversity Award for 'Tessa Time.' Festival co-founder and director Angela Blake said throughout the pandemic, filmmakers had become more innovative than ever. "Smartphones have enabled them to tell their stories during these extraordinary times," Ms Blake said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cmVmMQsbi2AtDjEpmZLhes/a52f7494-b038-49fc-969d-2cdfecbab216.jpg/r0_89_2048_1246_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg