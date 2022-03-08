latest-news, Monterey, double brick home for sale, property, real estate, bayfront position, inspect now, McGrath Sans Souci, views

House of the Week Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 2 A statement home in a premier bayfront position, this majestic double brick family home has been exquisitely finished to create a unique luxury living environment. Framed by graceful promenade Norfolk pine trees, panoramic views stretch out over glassy water to the heads of Botany Bay. The home's rare corner position offers private entry and parking from Robinson Street, while the stunning design pairs solid double brick construction with three metre ceilings, expanses of glass and bespoke details throughout. A handcrafted feature wall creates an immediate impression on entry, with the ground floor splitting into two sun drenched open plan spaces. Each opens out to a superb terrace area, one for admiring water outlooks and the other for effortless year-round entertaining. Draped in elegant Calacatta marble, the gourmet island kitchen showcases premium Smeg appliances, including a five burner gas cooktop, plus an integrated DishDrawer. The upper level provides an additional family/living space with study corner, alongside four indulgently appointed bedrooms. Offering the chance to wake up to water views, the inviting master retreat includes a walk-in wardrobe and beautifully styled ensuite, as well as seamless access to an east facing balcony. Among countless further highlights are a gorgeous family bathroom with oval bathtub and rainfall shower, a ground floor guest powder room, Miele appointed laundry, ducted air conditioning, a Real Flame gas fireplace, double glazed windows and quality home security.

