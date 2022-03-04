Grandstand named after Rugby League Immortal Norman Provan

latest-news,

The western grandstand at Netstrata Jubliee Stadium will be renamed the Norm Provan Grandstand. Georges River Council voted unanimously to proceed with the renaming of the stand at its February 28 meeting. The name honours Rugby League Immortal Norm Provan who played for the St George Club. He passed away on 13 October, 2021, leaving a legacy of outstanding achievements including 11 successive St George Premierships from 1956 to 1966; Kangaroo Tour 1956 to 1957; NRL Player of the Year 1958; Grand Final Man of The Match 1957, 1958, 1963; Australian and NSW Team of the Century 2008; and named one of the 13 Rugby League Immortals 2018. Georges River Council also voted to the naming of three other sites in the local government area. An unnamed road which intersects Paterson Avenue and runs parallel to Kingsgrove Road, Kingsgrove will be called Pottery Lane to recognise the "Mashman Pottery Works", a significant local landmark that was located in the area from 1910 to 2021, producing products for 100 years. The council also voted to name as "Arthur Hardiman Reserve" the public reserve located at Lots 100 and 106 DP 1252069 River Road, Oatley. Arthur Hardiman was a well-known Oatley resident, World War II veteran and contributor to the community. Hardiman enlisted with the RAAF in 1941, aged 21, and served until he was discharged in 1946 with the rank of Corporal. He raised significant funds for community groups such as the Red Cross and the Heart Foundation. Mr Hardiman was elected to Kogarah Council in 1956 and served nine consecutive terms, once as Mayor. In 2003 he was awarded the Centenary Medal for Service to Local Government. Finally, the council named the area designated for a playground in the public reserve as Ngunungi Playground (pronounced: noo-goo-noon-nee). The name was recommended by local school students following a naming competition. Endorsed by Council's Aboriginal Reference Group, the name comes from the Aboriginal word for the flying foxes that live in the area. Georges River Council will submit the name "Arthur Hardiman Reserve" to the NSW Geographical Names Board for review and gazettal, and assign the other three names directly. Oatley West resident Anne Wagstaff addressing the council meeting said the site earmarked for the name of Arthur Hardiman Reserve already had a name. "The Geographical Names Board advised that the official name of Lot 100, the former Oatley Bowling Club site, and lot 106 River Road, Oatley is Myles Dunphy Reserve," she said. "In other words these two lots already have a name and a significant one at that." Georges River councillors voted unanimously to support the four naming recommendations. Mayor Nick Katris confirmed the decision. "The reserve we are looking at adjacent to Myles Dunphy Reserve will be named the Arthur Hardiman Reserve," Councillor Katris said.

