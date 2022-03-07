latest-news, hsc shape powerhouse museum

High achievers from the 2021 HSC continue to roll out their talents, with a selection of students selected to be part of HSC SHAPE, a showcase of creativity. Open at the Powerhouse Museum, the display includes a collection of exemplary major projects from recent graduates of Design and Technology, Industrial Technology and Textiles and Design. Bethany College graduate Corina Choy, St John Bosco College's Tahlia Gibson, Heathcote High School's Phoebe Anevski, Engadine High School's Matthew Wheatley and Gymea Technology High's Jet Price were chosen to present their work for public viewing. Corina, of Hurstville, created 'Timber Captivity', which aims to help teenagers disengage from electronic devices. Her project, a board game and puzzle, similar to a chessboard, encourages two people to engage in friendly competition, with the winner unlocking their device from a sealed compartment. "It stemmed from personal experience from the pandemic and lockdowns," she said. "It was hard to keep in contact with friends, which was ironic because we were on phones and social media. But we weren't connecting with one another. With this game you could still participate with someone but you weren't on your phone." Industrial design student, Jet, who is studying cyber security in Canberra, made a 3D Game Adventure, which tells the story of an explorer who finds a crown on an obstacle course. "I'm a big fan of gaming. I had to do research into coding because I had no previous experience. A lot of it was self-taught. They said I had quite a different project to the standard ones so I was surprised to be chosen." Phoebe's project 'Dreamwood' was inspired by her childhood treehouse that had sustainable elements including recycled materials including timber. Matthew Wheatley created 'The Girl From Lighthouse Lane', a six-minute film that includes cinematography, visual effects, motion graphics and sound design. It comments on human experience. He was inspired by the idea of adventure and taking risks. "It follows a paper boy who makes a plan to run away from town with a girl. It's about ambition and hope." Matthew is studying music composition, theatre and performance. Design and Technology student, Tahlia, created 'All Natural Electrolite Drink' an electrolyte drink as an alternative to the highly processed items on the market. NSW Education Standards Authority presents SHAPE 2021 until August 14.

