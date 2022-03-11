latest-news, Parc Cronulla, hospitality precinct, Feros Group, development application, Sutherland Shire Council, Chris feros, Park Pavilion

Plans for the food and drinks component of the Sammut Group's Parc development on the northern side of Monro Park, Cronulla have been unveiled. The "exciting, two level, multi-faceted hospitality precinct", to be known as Parc Pavilion, will include a ground floor bistro and cafe, takeaway food offer connecting with the park, a first floor terrace bistro and cocktail bar, Asian restaurant and private dining areas. It will be operated by the Feros Group, who already have Highfield Caringbah, The Prince Kirrawee and Taren Point Hotel, and have been chosen to run new facilities in the redeveloped North Cronulla surf club. Concerns about the unknown make-up of the food and drinks component of Parc led to this element being removed from the overall development application (DA) for the commercial building, which was approved in December 2021. Opponents of the project referred to the hospitality area as a "pub", and said it would detract from Monro Park. A DA for the the food and drinks area on the bottom two levels was lodged with Sutherland Shire Council yesterday (Thursday), and Feros Group released a statement, More details will become available when the DA documents are published on the council's website in coming days. Feros Group director and CEO, Chris Feros said, "Parc Pavilion will be such a sensational precinct for the local community - positioned at the gateway to Cronulla, overlooking the beautiful Monro Park and alongside Cronulla Train Station". "We want this venue to cater for everyone. Whether you're having dinner, stopping by after a day at the beach, enjoying our takeaway food offering with the kids in the Park, dropping in for a quick meal after work, afternoon drinks with friends or Sunday lunch with the family". "We understand the important role Monro Park plays in the local community and have carefully developed the Park Pavilion offering around its connection to the Park and how it can be best enjoyed and appreciated, while remaining sympathetic to its surroundings." Mr Feros said the venue would "revitalise the southern end of Cronulla mall, offering a unique experience for the community that genuinely caters to a wide range of customers and budgets". "It's a venue for everyone," he said. Chief operating officer Simon Johnston said, "We are working closely with Sammut Group to create a truly memorable experience that we know our customers and the wider community will embrace. "The team are working closely with H&E Architects and Innovate to deliver a beautiful and functional design that speaks to the local area and its people". Construction of Parc is expected to start in mid-2022. Sammut Group director Allen Sammut said: "We believe this venue will elevate the local area and bring to life the southern end of Cronulla mall, becoming a part of the local lifestyle and attracting a wider Sydney audience to the area". "Architecturally, this building has been designed in symphony with the beauty of Monro Park with stunning arcs, wide open windows and hanging gardens to complement the park surroundings, while also being enjoyed as its own entity from a number of aspects."

