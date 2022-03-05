Perth planning: Exploring the sights and sounds of Western Australia

This is branded content.



One of Australia's hidden gems, the city of Perth, WA is packed to the brim with plenty to see and do year-round, making it the perfect holiday destination for families who are eager to travel once more in 2022.



If you're first-time visitors to the western coast, however, you may be feeling a little lost about just what to add to your itinerary.



This is precisely why we've taken it upon ourselves to explore all that the vibrant city of Perth and its sun-kissed surroundings have to offer avid travellers this year.



Read on to unearth just what you'll have to look forward to when you book your family trip to WA.

Picnic and sightseeing spots in Perth city

Even if you're planning on staying in the city for the duration of your trip, there's still plenty to see and do in and around Perth's CBD. Luxury accommodation like Crown Towers Perth are situated right beside some of the city's most must-see sights.



A trip to Perth would well and truly be incomplete without a day at the Bicton Baths, one of the city's signature swimming spots that can be found along Swan River.



If freshwater swimming isn't your thing, you can absolutely make use of Perth's many pristine beaches, including the ever popular Cottesloe Beach.



Or if you'd like to firmly stay out of the water, then why not enjoy an idyllic game of golf on the many dynamic golf courses that line the length of Swan River?



If you have a day or two to spare for a citywide stroll, it's also highly recommended that you pencil in some time to explore Perth's Kings Park and Botanic Garden, an eclectic garden space that's bursting with sightseeing attractions to explore like Perth's DNA tower, thousands of native plant species to discover, and plenty of recreational activities for the whole family to enjoy.



The park also has a jam-packed events calendar, so if you time your trip well, you may be able to enjoy an open-air concert alongside your picnic lunch!

Whale watching along the Humpback Highway

The Western Australian coast is renowned across the globe for being one of the world's most prime whale-watching destinations, due in part to the phenomenon that is the Humpback Highway.



Also referred to as the 'Whale Superhighway', this 3000km stretch of coastline maps the annual migration route of the Indian Ocean's whale population from their breeding grounds in northern Western Australia, to their feeding grounds in Antarctica.



In the winter months, tourists are able to bear witness to pods of various whale species making the monolithic journey north, passing through the Margaret River region and oftentimes skimming the coast of Rottnest Island to the point where they're visible from the shore!



Once their breeding cycle has come to an end, the whales will commence on their journey back south with their calves in tow.

Avid whale watchers often come to Perth annually just to bear witness to this epic migration, so there's often plenty of Perth accommodation that advertise ideal times for whale-watching in their region.



Be sure to make your bookings ahead of time if you're looking to organise your trip around peak whale watching periods, however.

Run away to Rottnest Island

If you're seeking more sun, sand, and sky during your time in Western Australia, then look no further than Rottnest Island.



Just a stone's throw from the humble city of Perth, Rottnest Island is a quintessential WA experience that you just can't miss out on.



This coastal getaway destination is home to many eco tourist attractions, including the opportunity to get up close and personal with Australia's happiest marsupial: the quokka!



Be sure to snap some smiley pics with these little critters to document your experiences. Rest assured, this isn't a difficult feat at all, as Rottnest's quokka population is highly sociable with tourists alongside being consistently photogenic.



On top of its cute marsupials, Rottnest Island is also home to many of Perth's greatest swimming spots, including Little Parakeet Bay and Little Salmon Bay.



A day at the beach can be concluded by grabbing some grub at Rottnest's many cafes and eateries, or even a trip to the Bathurst or Wadjemup Lighthouses, two sites that fans of colonial architecture would absolutely love to explore.

More family friendly activities to fill up your itinerary

If you're travelling with younger children, then you'll be happy to hear that Perth is veritably filled with some unmissable kid-friendly attractions, ranging from the city's signature theme park, Adventure World, to meeting lions, giraffes, and a whole host of other animals at the Perth Zoo!



If you have kids who are interested in all things STEM, then a trip to Scitech, Perth's science museum, would certainly be sure to please as well.



This expansive museum is equipped with multiple stages for special scientific presentations as well as a state-of-the-art planetarium space that allows visitors to get seriously up close and personal with the past, present, and future of our Solar System.



Parents may even learn a thing or two themselves during some of Scitech's daily and weekly shows.



Of course, if you have an army of little eco warriors on your hands, they will likely be hesitant to leave Perth's many natural attractions and picturesque coastlines.



Thankfully, both the Perth Zoo and Scitech do have plenty of educational materials surrounding conservation and climate change that will be sure to enrich your days in WA.



~



A trip to Perth can consist of many activities, ranging from swimming and snorkelling to skydiving and embarking on helicopter tours over the bustling city centre and its idyllic seaside surroundings.



Regardless of how you choose to fill up your itinerary, be sure to take some time to soak in the sun and admire all the natural beauty that WA has to offer.