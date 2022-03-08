Update: Greek Festival set to return to Brighton in October

community,

The Greek Festival of Sydney is returning to Brighton-Le-Sands this year as part of the festival's 40th anniversary celebrations. Festival organisers met with Bayside Council last week and decided to set the celebration in October. The desired date is October 23 but is yet to be confirmed. The last time the Greek Festival took place at Brighton was in March 2003. Bayside Councillor Andrew Tsounis said previous Greek festival attracted up to 100,000 throughout the day. "The festival is coming back to the heart of the Greek community," Cr Tsounis said. The free event will feature live Greek music and dancing, Greek food stalls, tastings and demonstrations; children's activities and much more. There will be a headline act, yet to announced. The festival celebrates the Greek-Australian lifestyle, culture and heritage and the multicultural nature of Australia. The Greek Festival of Sydney is one of Australia's largest and longest-running annual cultural events and is organised by the Greek Orthodox Community NSW (GOC) a body representing all the major Greek organizations. It arose out of the Greek Community's need to express and to maintain cultural and artistic practices. The community stages the Greek Festival of Sydney during the months of March, April and May with a program of theatrical performances, exhibitions, concerts, lectures, folkloric activities and music.

