Georges River Councillor Sam Elmir has been appointed by the NSW Government to the Multicultural NSW Advisory Board. The NSW Government has appointed new members to the Multicultural NSW Advisory Board following an independent merit-based selection process. Cr Elmir along with Mr Ramneek Singh and Councillor Sally Betts Sam Elmir were appointed to the board following an independent merit-based selection process. They were welcomed at the Friday, March 4 meeting of the board by NSW Minister for Multiculturalism and Oatley MP Mark Coure. Cr Sam Elmir joins the Advisory Board with experience as a pharmacy proprietor, Councillor on Georges River Council, and is involved with a number of not-for-profit organisations, including the Australian Christian and Muslim Friendship Society. Mr Coure said he looked forward to working with the new members and the entire board to deliver meaningful outcomes for multicultural communities. Chaired by Dr G.K (Hari) Harinath, the board's role is to offer advice and guidance on a range of matters relating to culturally and linguistically diverse communities.

Georges River Councillor Sam Elmir appointed to Multicultural NSW Advisory Board