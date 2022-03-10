latest-news, short and sweet theatre festival

Short theatre festival 'Short and Sweet' will showcase its top contenders from April 1 at the Tom Mann Theatre, Surry Hills. More than 30 plays are in contention for the top prizes including best script, best production, best direction, festival director's prize and the new actors' circle. The festival returns after being affected by COVID-19 challenges. It includes 'The Accountant From Hell', an all-Sutherland Shire team, with director Amelia Gilday of Sutherland, Ana Fenner of Gymea. It's an eerie plot where the character Karen, possessed by the spirit of a condemned accountant, shares her only hope, which lies with Father Murphy and his exorcism app. Up for People's Choice, 'Figgy' by Tom Peach of Helensburgh, directed by Dana Lowe. It tells the story of a woman starts to embrace life as a single woman. Details

