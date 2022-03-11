Wurridjal Weekend festival celebrates mullet season on the Cooks River

community,

It's mullet season on the Cooks River and the Wurridjal Weekend festival 2022 returns on March 26 and 27 to celebrate. The festival marks the start of a season when thousands of mullet - known as 'wurridjal' in the Aboriginal languages spoken in the Sydney region - enter the Cooks River during their pre-spawning migration along the east coast of Australia. For thousands of years the river was healthy and a source of food for Aboriginal people. Due to COVID-19 and unpredictable weather, the 2022 festival is limited to the weekend with a series of online and in-person activities. Many events have limited capacity because of COVID regulations, so advance booking is required. Festival events on March 26 include a Cooks River Kayak Tours, Connection to the River talk with Aunty Lyn Martin and a Candles on the River ceremony for Earth Hour. On March 27 there will be the Mullets Clean Up Paddle with the River Canoe Club of NSW, a Canoe on Cooks River event, Bushcare with Mudcrabs and the Rhythm of the River Poetry Slam. To register, jump on to the link, download the PDF and click on the registration links. https://cooksriver.org.au/.../wurridjal-weekend-festival.../

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3U96Ckn8G8R9iyYbnQvJY3/1a5732a7-a6fd-4605-a3a6-9201743e7928.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg