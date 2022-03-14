latest-news, phantom of the opera sydney 2022

Gymea's Lachlan O'Brien will take to the stage in Phantom Of The Opera this year. The high school science teacher steps into two roles, Monsieur Reyer and the auctioneer, in the production at Sydney Harbour on March 25. This will be the first major outdoor production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's hugely successful showcase, in its 35-year history. Director Simon Phillips and designer Gabriela Tylesova created Australia's version of Phantom sequel 'Love Never Dies', which Webber described as one of the finest productions he had ever seen of his work. The Mrs Macquaries Point venue will host the season until April 24. It promises to be quite the outdoor extravaganza, bringing one of the longest-running and most successful musicals of all time to life. "I am utterly electrified. Thank you to Opera Australia for giving me this incredible opportunity to be part of a brand new stage adaptation of this timeless musical put together by great Australian creatives," Mr O'Brien said. Artistic Director Lyndon Terracini was thrilled to be announcing such a talented cast. "These young artists are at the top of their game and in-demand, so it's really terrific that we've been able to secure them for this year's season of Handa Opera on Sydney Harbour," he said. Minister for Tourism Stuart Ayres said it was exciting for Sydney audiences. "This fantastic production is a step closer to lighting up the harbour on Sydney's iconic over-water stage," he said. "It will showcase Sydney's unique convergence of culture and nature. The NSW Government is committed to investing in world-class productions like The Phantom of the Opera to deliver on our goal of making NSW the premier visitor economy of the Asia Pacific."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cmVmMQsbi2AtDjEpmZLhes/c87b5909-f9fa-4d89-8ff2-6c5d3324712a.jpg/r0_205_1200_883_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg