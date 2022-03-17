Passion project with a purpose

community, paola nader art

Paola Nader has drawn inspiration from her health journey to create a series of art open for all to see. Her exhibition, titled 'Isolation Through Education', aims to raise awareness of chronic conditions. Mrs Nader, a mother, engineer and artist, has endometriosis. "Years of working in the engineering industry came to a halt when my chronic pain became too much for me to even walk or drive," she said. "My severe endometriosis has taken away most of my adult life. "I resigned from the job I loved after 10 years of service. "Painting and creating has always been my passion. So I started painting and used social media to begin uploading facts, tips and tricks about chronic illnesses." Her artworks are on display at Buzz Bar, Mortdale. She has also illustrated her first children's book, and is in the process of writing a book for children to educate them about chronic illness. "My art is painted as a therapeutic way to get through tough parts of my day," she said. "I share my paintings with people they know they are not alone. We may look OK on the outside but we are suffering in silence." The month of March also marks Endometriosis Awareness Month.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cmVmMQsbi2AtDjEpmZLhes/719a04cb-ddd8-4baf-81fb-fd9ecba98c65.JPG/r0_183_4896_2949_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg