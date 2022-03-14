latest-news,

Cronulla Surfing Academy head honcho Blake Johnston is no stranger to helping out for a cause so when the Northern Rivers flood cleanup began he hired a cinema at Hoyts Cronulla and had a screening of Kerby Browns new movie Facing Giants. The Facing Monsters documentary details WA big wave surfer Kerby Brown's struggles and triumphs,from growing up in Kalbarri and riding waves that became increasingly more extreme. As Brown found himself confronted by hardships, he began seeking solace in ever more reckless ways,leading his partner to fear that Brown was on a path to self-destruction. For Brown it was a combination of family love and the healing power of the ocean that helped him correct his course. The quest for bigger and more dangerous waves became not about endangering himself, but saving himself. Brown said he wanted to be real and raw and honest and tell it like it is. Blake who raised three thousand dollars at the first sold-out showing said he just wanted to help out as best he could. "I spoke to some friends who live in the flood affected areas and they said to best way to help was to get some money to 'Givit' because they immediately put it to use" Because the first screening was so successful, Blake is going again this Thursday at 6.30pm and with only 15 tickets left to sell, every cent spare will go to the flood effort. Tickets via Cronulla Surfing Academy on Instagram-with cash paid at the door.

