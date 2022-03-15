Hurstville's light at the end of the rainbow

community,

Sky Castle, an interactive sound and light installation of inflatable, illuminated arches arrives in Hurstville this week to help lift the post-pandemic gloom. After two years of touring the world during the pandemic including Federation Square in Melbourne; Victoria Harbour, Hong Kong; Schuman Esplanade, Brussels; and Ontario, Canada; Sky Castle will be available for viewing at Hurstville from March 17 to 27. Created by Melbourne art and technology studio ENESS, the theme of the artwork is "After every storm there is a rainbow". "The Sky Castle story was developed during lockdown as an expression of freedom from isolation and the positive clear skies that come after difficult times," Sky Castle artist Nimrod Weis said. "As visitors move through the arches, their movement powers and progresses the melodic xylophone soundscape, stimulating colour changes in each arch. "As more people join the journey, the arches create a lush, orchestral piece that is different every night as it responds to crowd flow and fluctuations. "Hurstville is the heart of Sydney's south, which will create the perfect environment for the artistic interaction with audiences," he said. Georges River Mayor Nick Katris said, "We are indeed eager to see the rainbow, as we reopen our streets and public spaces to our community after overcoming unprecedented challenges these past two years. "Sky Castle has witnessed the world, now it is bringing the world to us with a symphony of light, colour and music that is designed to evoke the joy and hope that rainbows bring after every storm." The installation will be the final part of Georges River Council's 'Hurstville Streets as Share Spaces' project. The program saw the creation of space for people, achieved by reclaiming 150sqm of land reserved for cars, brightening local areas throughout the day and night with public art, and increasing lighting, street furniture and greenery. Sky Castle will be open every day from 10am to 10pm at Hurstville Station Interchange (ramp-side). This activation is funded by the NSW Government under its Streets as Shared Spaces program which provides funding for projects and strategic pilots that temporarily adapt streets for community use.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3U96Ckn8G8R9iyYbnQvJY3/1a402bf2-f2b3-470f-a0f4-463f4664aee1.jpg/r4_0_1496_843_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Hurstville's light at the end of the rainbow