A group of strong, independent women with a record of working for the community were among those who attended an International Women's Day luncheon at Cronulla Surf Life Saving Club on Sunday. Newly elected Sutherland Shire councillor Leanne Farmer organised the table, which had representatives from both sides of the Georges River. They included Olympic swimming gold medalist Michelle Ford, who was well ahead of her time in pushing for equality for women in sport and has been a strong advocate for saving Carss Park pool. Also on the table were new Georges River councillors Elise Borg and Natalie Mort, who were leaders of the Carss Park pool campaign, independent candidate for Hughes Linda Seymour and Pip Rae, an advocate for victims of violence, who runs Shire Pod - Sutherland Shire Podcast Station. Laura Cowell, another new shire councillor and the first female vice president of Sutherland Shire Football Association, was also to be on the table, but couldn't make it. "It was fantastic to see true Independents from different levels of politics and strong advocates for their local community coming together today for International Women's Day, Cr Farmer said in a Facebook post. Cr Farmer told the Leader she knows all the women and brought them together. "We are all strong independent woman, who have worked extensively within our communities in many different areas," she said. "In my business Mummymetime, I work with many woman in crisis. "The women from Georges River Council have been trying to save Carss Park pool, which I supported, and they supported my fight to save Monro Park. "I also know the Ford family, hence the connection with Michelle, who has fought hard for equality in woman's sport. "Linda and I work within Bundeena as it is part of A Ward, which I represent, and is also in the federal seat of Hughes. "We are both very passionate about community and the environment."

