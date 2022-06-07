Scott Morrison is rediscovering the joys of the shire after moving back to his Lilli Pilli home from Kirribilli House.
The MP for Cook and his his wife Jenny and daughters Abbey and Lily made the move on the weekend, two weeks after he lost the prime ministership in the big Labor Party election win.
Mr Morrison confirmed the family's return in a Facebook post, which included a selfie taken at sunset of him dressed in a Sharks jacket and cap and holding his dog Buddy.
"Home! Thanks to everyone in the Shire and St George for their warm welcome home," he wrote.
"It has been a great privilege to serve as PM, but my first honour has always been to serve as the Member for Cook. Look forward to seeing you around more often. And as always #upupcronulla"
In response to a flood of responses, the former PM said, "Thank you everyone for your kind comments.
"Jen and the girls are doing well and are pleased to be home.
"A shorter trip for all of us now to school, church, friends and of course Shark Park. And in summer the beach will be right there. How good is the Shire!
"And for those interested I'll be keeping up the curry posts.
"Over the years, so many people around the country have come up to me and mentioned them. Looking forward to cooking my first one back home."
Sutherland Shire Council has written to congratulate the new prime minister Anthony Albanese, former prime minister Mr Morrison and newly elected MP for Hughes, Jenny Ware following the election outcome.
The resolution, which was unanimous, was moved by Cr Kent Johns (Liberal) and seconded by Cr Jack Boyd (Labor).
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
