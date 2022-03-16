latest-news, Cronulla Easter Markets, 2022, Don Lucas Reserve, Cambridge Markets, Wanda

Cronulla's Easter Markets are scheduled to return to Don Lucas Reserve after a two-year absence. The event was very successful at the Wanda beach location in 2019, but was called off in 2020 due to the pandemic and again in 2021 when week-long heavy rain caused fears the grounds would be dug up. All going well, this year's markets will be held on the April 2-3 weekend, featuring more than 150 stalls, with a range of providores selling gifts, clothing, homewares and hot food. Madelienne Anderson, curator of organiser Cambridge Markets, said "the shire community is tight knit and the Easter Markets will bring everyone together, from all age groups, who can enjoy socialising and shopping in the fresh air". "Outdoor markets are so popular and people also love supporting local businesses," she said. "Our stall holders are from the local area and broader Sydney, who pour their hearts and souls into their crafts, so not only you can purchase unique and bespoke wares but you can talk to the makers". Entry will be free and the event will be dog-friendly, with pet treats, accessories and all-natural dog food on offer.

Cronulla Easter Markets due to return to Don Lucas Reserve after being called off for two years