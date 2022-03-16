Two charged over armed robbery of Sylvania hotel

latest-news,

About 3.25am on Sunday 6 March 2022, a masked man, who was armed with a pistol, confronted three staff members at the hotel. Two men will face court today charged following an investigation into the armed robbery of a a licensed premises on the Princes Highway, Sylvania. earlier this month. About 3.25am on Sunday 6 March 2022, a masked man, who was armed with a pistol, confronted three staff members at the hotel. The man allegedly threatened and restrained the three people - two women and a man - before taking cash from poker machine trays and fleeing. A short time later, the staff members were able to break free from the cable ties and call police. Although shaken, they were otherwise uninjured. Initial inquiries were conducted by local police, before the matter was referred to detectives from the State Crime Command's Robbery and Serious Crime Squad for investigation under Strike Force Pageant. Following extensive investigations, strike force detectives arrested a 44-year-old man outside Parramatta Local Court about 9.50am yesterday (Tuesday 15 March 2022). Shortly after the arrest, search warrants were executed at a room inside a nearby hotel on Anderson Street and a unit in Morton Street, Parramatta. During the search, detectives seized cash, clothing and other items for forensic analysis. He was taken to Merrylands Police Station, where he was charged with robbery while armed with a dangerous weapon, and three counts of take person intend commit serious indictable offence. The man was refused bail to appear at Parramatta Local Court today (Wednesday 16 March 2022). Investigators also arrested a second man - aged 48 - outside a house at Yagoona about 7.10pm yesterday. During a subsequent search of the home, officers seized cash and mobile phones for forensic analysis. The man was taken to Bankstown Police Station where he was charged with robbery while armed with a dangerous weapon, and three counts take person intend commit serious indictable offence. Police will allege in court the older man, who was contracted by the licensed premises, provided information and assistance to the younger man in the facilitation of the robbery. He was refused bail to appear at Bankstown Local Court today.

Two charged over armed robbery of Sylvania hotel