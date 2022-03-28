community, author carla fitzgerald, keeping up with the dachhunds

Friendship, consumerism and identity seems like a lot to take in but mum-of-three Carla Fitzgerald has brought these words to life in a way children understand best. The first-time author from Como, inspired by her children's experiences, has published a book, written at home in between nappy changes and bath and bedtime routines. Due to be released on April 1 by Larrikin House, 'Keeping Up with the Dachshunds' is a picture book targeted at young readers. The star character is a dog called Jet, who has trouble keeping up with the latest trends at the dog park - much like a student on the playground. She meet Buster, who teaches Jet that being yourself is what matters. Mrs Fitzgerald, who studied English literature and law at the University of Wollongong, hopes the book will challenge and entertain children, while resonate with those who may find school life a little high-pressured. "There is the subtle message that you don't need anything to be cool,' she said. "But it's not didactic, it's a fun book and a celebration of individuality." Her three children Lachlan, nine, Rosa, seven, and Tom, four, have been her 'practice audience' in preparation for the book's release. The former lawyer is also a mentor and coach, inspiring girls from lower socio-economic backgrounds to grow their academic potential. She is also passionate about boosting children's literacy through reading. "It's a daily battle for parents to keep kids off screen. My kids have iPads but I encourage having the time and space to pick up a book and read and a cuddle," she said. "It also makes me put my phone down and focus on them." The book will be launched at 2pm on April 3 at Harry Hartog Miranda. It will also be distributed to schools across Australia. The author's first book for older children, titled 'How to be Prime Minister and Survive Grade Five' will be published in August.

