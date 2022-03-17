community, kurnell stables, sydney flood 2022

You can lead a horse to water, but a flood has proven to be a challenge. Kurnell Boarding Stables is reeling from being washed under during the heavy rain earlier this month. The area was among the worst hit in Sutherland Shire. Staff are in still in clean-up mode, pumping out water that flooded the property. Lyndal Marr and Kristen Kenny have owned the stables for 18 years. "We have never experienced flooding or damage to this extent," Ms Marr said. "While we are fortunate to have high grass grounds for the horses to be safe, the loss of feed, our stable area and income is crippling. Water filled about 80 per cent of the stable area." There are 60 horses at the stables, which sits on about three acres of a 35-acre site. The wooden structures of the stables have softened after being submerged. The riding school was shut down during the wet weather - another disruption to the business. "It's a popular time of year for riding but it hasn't been as much of a financial struggle as it was with COVID-19," Ms Marr said. But she said the true scale of damage would be known once all the water subsided. The business has launched a clean-up recovery fundraiser. More than $6000 has been raised. "We are overwhelmed by the generosity and support," Ms Marr said. "People who work in trades have volunteered to help. "The donations have helped us organise a water pump, which has been running 24/7 for about three weeks. We have also been able to replace about $3500 worth of feed. We are now cleaning the mould." She said the horses have enjoyed the soggy conditions. "We're lucky the horses are safe and well. They actually love the wet," Ms Marr said. "They get out there and have a roll and a play while we are wading around in our fishing pants."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cmVmMQsbi2AtDjEpmZLhes/2a199f2d-ad2f-4bbf-96ba-378bf91c7814.JPG/r0_243_4782_2945_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg