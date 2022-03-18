Seniors celebrate the Long and Winding Road

community,

A Beatles Sing Along will be one of the highlights of the 2022 Bayside Seniors Festival. Other events in Bayside's Seniors Festival program include a singing workshop, a learn to line dance event, mediation, gardening, and a Men's Shed Open Day. The Beatles Sing Along will be held at Rockdale Town Hall on Thurday, 7 April at 10am. People are encouraged to dress for the occasion in their best Beatles costume and there will be prizes for the most impressive. They can dance in the aisles, rattle their jewellery and join in the sing along led by choir leader and Beatles devotee Christina Mimmocchi. "You know the songs, you know the words! But in case you don't we'll provide lyrics," a Sing Along organiser said. "Singing is permitted again so come and sing your heart out." Enquiries for the Beatles Sing Along can be made to Lourdes on 0415 123 423 or liachinnery17@gmail.com Other events for the Bayside Seniors Festival include a Singing Workshop to be held on Thursday, March 24 at 10am at the Coronation Hall, Arncliffe. A What is U3A (University of the Third Age) information day will be held on March 30 and April 1 at the Rockdale Library at 10am. The Men's Shed at Kyeemagh will hold an open day on March 30 at 11am. Guided Meditation will be held at the Ramsgate Seniors Centre on Tuesday, April 5 at 2pm. A 'My Aged Care - staying independent at home' information session will be held at the Rockdale Library on April 6 at 10am and 11am. A Learn to Line Dance event will be held at the Mascot Seniors Centre, Thursday, April 7 at 10am. And a Positive Ageing session will be held at Rockdale Library on Friday, April 8 at 10am. All activities in the program have COVID restrictions in place. Bookings are essential. For details: https://www.eventbrite.com/cc/bayside-seniors-festival-2022-

