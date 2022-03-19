Searching for descendants of Hurstville's WWI diggers

community,

The RSL is attempting to trace descendants of the World War I diggers listed on the Hurstville War Memorial. They will be invited to attend a commemoration service to be held in May to mark the 100th anniversary of the dedication of the war memorial in Forest Road. South Hurstville RSL Sub-branch honorary secretary, Gordon Blair is hoping to contact as many of the descendants as possiible of those WWI diggers listed on the memorial. "We believe there are about 178 World War I soldiers listed on the memorial who all had a tie to the Hurstville area," Mr Blair said. "They either went to school here or were locally employed. It is important that they are remembered as we commemorate the 100th anniversary of the memorial. "We believe it is important that their descendants are included. They will be invited to the commemoration ceremony and the reception afterwards. "We have photographs of the World War I diggers listed on the Hurstville memorial and these will be enlarged and framed and presented to the families as part of the ceremony." Mr Blair has been researching the background of the Hurstville war memorial. "At the time it was built in 1922 there weren't many memorials in NSW," he said. "The memorial cost one-thousand pounds and it was raised from the proceeds of a town fair held in Forest Road in February 1920. "A lot of towns erected memorials and this is one of many. This one honours the memory of those local men and boys of Hurstville who went to fight in World War I." A ceremony will be held on Friday, May 27 at 10.30am, 100 years to the day at the Hurstville war memorial was dedicated by the then Governor of NSW, Sir Walter Edward Davidson, KCMG. People who can assist Mr Blair or who is interested in attending the ceremony can email Gordon Blair at: south-hurstvillesb@rslnsw.org.au

