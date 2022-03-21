latest-news, Parc Cronulla, hospitality precinct, Feros Group, development application, Sutherland Shire Council, Chris feros, Park Pavilion

Trading hours of between 7am and midnight seven days a week are proposed for Parc Pavilion hotel in the Sammut Group's new development at Cronulla's southern gateway. Officially categorised as a "pub" in planning documents, the establishment will cater for a maximum of 865 patrons at any one time. A development application (DA) for the hospitality component of the building to be called Parc, with a fitout cost of $5.29 million, was lodged with Sutherland Shire Council on March 15. The DA fleshes out the earlier announcement by the Feros Group, which will operate Parc Pavilion, that "the hospitality precinct will include a ground floor bistro and cafe, takeaway food offer connecting with the park, a first floor terrace bistro and cocktail bar, Asian restaurant and private dining areas". An illustration in the DA shows a gaming room and gaming bar next to a cafe on ground level, opposite the train station. The pub will occupy the bottom two levels from the street, with five levels of commercial offices above and two levels of basement parking. Public toilets will be provided on ground level at the eastern end, next to Beach Park Avenue [the walkway from the station to the beach] under a voluntary planning agreement with the council. The DA says, "The application is in the public interest as it provides enhanced amenity for residents, workers and visitors through a collaboration of public and private efforts, and is compatible with Council's desired future character for the Cronulla Town Centre". Noise mitigation measures to be taken following a recommendation in the Acoustic Report include closing all operable panels along the level one planters when the restaurant is open, closing the outdoor cafe and panels along Beach Park Avenue at 10pm everyday and installing an in-house sound system to restrict music outlet. The proposed plan of management says the following minimum lists a range of security provisions: "From 7pm each day until the premises has closed and the last patron has left the immediate vicinity of the licensed premises, security is to be provided at the ratio of one officer per 100 patrons or part thereof. "During these times, a minimum of one guard shall be provided at the entrance to the hotel and the others shall undertake internal patrols at the discretion of the manager. "On Friday and Saturday nights from 7pm and Sundays from 6pm, security shall conduct external patrols from the pedestrian crossing at Cronulla St, along Beach Park Ave between Cronulla St and Surf Lane and along the external boundary of Monro Park and then through the walkway that runs through the centre of Monro Park from Laycock Ave to Beach Park Rd. "They will then continue along Cronulla St to the corner of Laycock Ave and back to the pub. These patrols are to be conducted at 15 minute intervals. "All security shall be deployed with two-way radios at all times. During external patrols security are to be deployed wearing high vis vests." There will also be CCTV system.

