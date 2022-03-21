community, calvary hospital, sonia bestulic kisses in your heart

A heartwarming gesture that honours the life of a much-loved Sutherland Shire resident is continuing a literary legacy. Lyndal Hayward, a former patient of Calvary, died in September 2021. She was diagnosed with terminal cancer earlier that year. She was 63. The former legal secretary from Woronora Heights has three sons including a 34-year-old and 32-year-old twins. She is also a grandmother to three grandchildren. In her final months at home, she was surrounded by support, including from her close group of friends, who wanted to show their appreciation for the palliative team at Calvary. When they heard that the hospital gave out a children's book to patients' families, they jumped at the chance to help fund the books. Mrs Hayward's friends, along with her husband Bill, gathered $2000 for 100 copies of 'Kisses In Your Heart'. The book is written by Caringbah South author Sonia Bestulic, who was inspired by her children. "It started with a bedtime routine. I would kiss my hand and pop it on their heart, telling them they carried mum's love with them. The words just flowed from that," she said. "It touches on the simple human emotions of worry, fear and also healing. It's a tangible tool for children. "I was very moved by the gesture toward Lyndal." On March 19, the books were handed to staff at Calvary at a special garden presentation. Calvary Pastoral Care Manager Mary Ashton said the books would bring many families joy. "We are going to give this book to young mothers and grandmothers, to build memories and connections. It adds some joy to bereavement," she said.

