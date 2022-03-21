community, sylvanvale, pre-world war 11 car show

The wheels were in full motion for Sylvanvale's Pre-World War II Car Show on March 20, with crowds turning out to see some vintage vehicles in all their glory. After COVID-19 put the brakes on the popular event in the past two years, it accelerated into 2022 at Flora Street, Sutherland on the weekend. The show is in its sixth year. Alongside the display of cars, there was lots of entertainment for families, including children's activities. Due to the successful turnout, the event achieved a strong fundraising result. All funds raised will go towards making a difference to the lives of the people moving into Sylvanvale's new, state of the art Specialist Disability Accommodation at Bangor. Money raised will fund furnishings and equipment for residents. Sylvanvale Chief Executive, Leanne Fretten, thanked the community, including custodian and founder Ken Warburton, supporter Sutherland Shire Council and sponsors Colortile Miranda, Nexon, Shannon's, Warren Saunders and Woolworths. Sylvanvale was founded in 1947 when a group of parents united to form an organisation that would give their children with disability a better quality of life through access to education and social inclusion. It support more than 750 children and adults from a range of cultural backgrounds.

