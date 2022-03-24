community, youth parliament, sylvania high school

Mental health, inclusion, diversity, transport, infrastructure and Aboriginal affairs are among the issue these students will discuss at Youth Parliament in 2022. In the aim of engaging with politics, they will have the opportunity to voice their perspectives before ministers. Sylvania High School's Gabriele Gomes, Om Karki, Mischa Holden and Sophie Ormonde will develop valuable leadership skills in the annual program that encourages youth to participate in activism. "No real change in history has ever been achieved by discussion alone. Action inspired by a desire and willingness to make progress is what is needed," Om said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cmVmMQsbi2AtDjEpmZLhes/5ddab5f0-15f8-415b-ad39-f968e2d1173d_rotated_270.jpg/r0_74_480_345_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg