latest-news,

Does your community group have an event that needs publicising? Yes! Then we want to help you spread the word. Each week the print edition of your Leader will carry a fresh "What's On" page featuring a selection of weekly happenings. It's a space for all manner of events, including weekly social club gatherings, exhibitions and shows, school fetes, markets, community courses, performances, fundraisers and other special events. Priority will be given to items on a "first in, first served" basis, those that do not carry an entry fee (unless for charity), those from not-for-profit community groups, and date specific items. When submitting details be sure to include the following: Who - your group's name; What - a brief event description; Where - the event location; When - the date and time of the event; and of course, your contact details/email/websites so readers can touch base. Photographs can also be submitted with the items. To make your submission email: mlawrence@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Please note, the weekly cut-off for items is the Friday prior to the publication date.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/eTBbQGqUAgjVpgRS4SQUUF/9c4db54c-a73e-4db3-a7c3-1304a82e5583.jpg/r5_403_5184_3329_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Your place in the Leader to promote community happenings