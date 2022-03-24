Seniors get tech-savvy with free program

community, ispt, southgate sylvania

Screen confidence with the help of a younger generation is giving seniors in the community a helpful boost. ISPT is launching a free community tech skills program at Southgate Shopping Centre. The Youngster.co program aims to bridge the gap of community needs and tackle youth unemployment and isolation, while providing technology support to seniors. A total of 20 youth from Sutherland Shire and St George area will assist. They will help residents with things like installing the Service NSW app, updates to COVID-19 vaccination passports, among others digital needs. "With the pandemic increasing the dependency on technology through applications such as Service NSW and vaccine passports, we felt it was important we took action to support our community members," Rosemary Condron-Calic of ISPT said. "Unemployment and disconnection from society are some of the common issues today's youth face. This program is not only great for our community who are seeking support, but it's also a great opportunity for youth to pick up paid, rewarding work experience and become more active within the community." The program launches on March 30 and runs each Wednesday for a year from 10am-midday.

